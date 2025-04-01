Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Andrew Crowl 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards—all reflecting the Army’s Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Crowl)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957467
    VIRIN: 250402-A-GM804-2310
    Filename: DOD_110901212
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Maryland Best Warrior Competition
    MarylandsBestWarrior
    BWC25
    MDNGSBWC2025

