2025 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards—all reflecting the Army’s Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Crowl)