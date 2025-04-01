CPOs leading WAROps fitness, readiness at NMCSD

SAN DIEGO (April 2, 2025) – Following the 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday celebration, the Chiefs' Mess at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) continues its commitment to warfighter readiness by leading the Warrior Readiness Training Program (WAROps). WAROps is designed to equip active-duty service members with the tools to achieve optimal health, wellness, and mission readiness through health coaching, innovative fitness plans, and wellness education. This video highlights how NMCSD’s Chiefs carry forward the same leadership and mentorship celebrated during the CPO Birthday, ensuring warfighters remain physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared for the demands of service. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.
