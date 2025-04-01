Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPOs leading WAROps fitness, readiness at NMCSD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (April 2, 2025) – Following the 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday celebration, the Chiefs' Mess at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) continues its commitment to warfighter readiness by leading the Warrior Readiness Training Program (WAROps). WAROps is designed to equip active-duty service members with the tools to achieve optimal health, wellness, and mission readiness through health coaching, innovative fitness plans, and wellness education. This video highlights how NMCSD’s Chiefs carry forward the same leadership and mentorship celebrated during the CPO Birthday, ensuring warfighters remain physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared for the demands of service. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957464
    VIRIN: 250402-N-WJ173-1001
    Filename: DOD_110901090
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPOs leading WAROps fitness, readiness at NMCSD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Chief Birthday
    WAROps
    NMRTC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download