    MBW Basketball Tournament

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines at Marine Barracks Washington compete in a basketball tournament at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. on March 28, 2025. This event was coordinated by noncommissioned officers from units at 8th & I. This tournament was held to improve Marine welfare and raise morale among the Marines of MBW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957460
    VIRIN: 250401-M-IW482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110900790
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MBW Basketball Tournament, by LCpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I

