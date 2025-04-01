MBW Basketball Tournament

U.S. Marines at Marine Barracks Washington compete in a basketball tournament at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. on March 28, 2025. This event was coordinated by noncommissioned officers from units at 8th & I. This tournament was held to improve Marine welfare and raise morale among the Marines of MBW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957460
|VIRIN:
|250401-M-IW482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110900790
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
