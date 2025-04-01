CSAF - It's Not About The Metal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin delivered powerful concluding words during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 9th, 2024. "The greatest strength is not in the metal, it's in the people." (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)