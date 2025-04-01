Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF - It's Not About The Metal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin delivered powerful concluding words during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 9th, 2024. "The greatest strength is not in the metal, it's in the people." (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 16:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 957459
    VIRIN: 240510-F-LO387-1002
    Filename: DOD_110900682
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff
    NSF
    National Security Forum
    Air University
    General Allvin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download