    BEAR base conducts LASMEC training

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force Airmen were tasked with building a 4K dome shelter during the Large Area Shelter Maintenance Erection Course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2025. This training equips Airmen with the skills to build, maintain, and operate large shelter systems used throughout the Air Force during deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 16:25
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Holloman AFB
    training
    BEAR base

