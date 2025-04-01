BEAR base conducts LASMEC training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen were tasked with building a 4K dome shelter during the Large Area Shelter Maintenance Erection Course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2025. This training equips Airmen with the skills to build, maintain, and operate large shelter systems used throughout the Air Force during deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Elijah Strickland)