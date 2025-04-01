BEAR base conducts LASMEC training

U.S. Air Force Airmen were tasked with building a 4K dome shelter during the Large Area Shelter Maintenance Erection Course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2025. This training equips Airmen with the skills to build, maintain, and operate large shelter systems used throughout the Air Force during deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Elijah Strickland)
