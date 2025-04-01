Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hegseth Standards Video

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks on the new Standards for Combat MOS's. (DOD Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    Standards
    SECDEF
    Washington D.C.
    Combat MOS

