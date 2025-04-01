Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard supports Operation Deep Freeze 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANTARCTICA

    01.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) crew gathers on the flight deck in recognition of the cutter's 49 years of service as the crew operates near Drygalski Ice Tongue in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 17, 2025. Operation Deep Freeze is one of many operations in the Indo-Pacific in which the U.S. military promotes security and stability across the region.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd  Class John Caleb Angkiangco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957450
    VIRIN: 250117-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_110900437
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: AQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deep Freeze
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    ODF
    USCG Polar Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download