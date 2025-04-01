Coast Guard supports Operation Deep Freeze 2025

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) crew gathers on the flight deck in recognition of the cutter's 49 years of service as the crew operates near Drygalski Ice Tongue in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 17, 2025. Operation Deep Freeze is one of many operations in the Indo-Pacific in which the U.S. military promotes security and stability across the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Caleb Angkiangco)
