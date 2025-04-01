Army H2F program helps Soldiers build physical readiness

Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, welcomed U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre and MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, Command. Sgt. Maj. John E. Dobbins to physical training April 1.
Munson’s Master Fitness Trainer and Medical Laboratory Specialist Sgt. Felicia Wells led a group work-out from the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness program, which enables Wells to tailor workouts for the unit's physical readiness goals, while preventing injuries and maximizing physical performance on and off the battlefield.
Physical training, individually and as a unit, is part of every Soldier’s responsibility for their physical readiness, wellbeing, and ability to treat those entrusted to their care, across the spectrum from the foxhole to military treatment facility.
