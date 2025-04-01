Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army H2F program helps Soldiers build physical readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, welcomed U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre and MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, Command. Sgt. Maj. John E. Dobbins to physical training April 1.

    Munson’s Master Fitness Trainer and Medical Laboratory Specialist Sgt. Felicia Wells led a group work-out from the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness program, which enables Wells to tailor workouts for the unit's physical readiness goals, while preventing injuries and maximizing physical performance on and off the battlefield.

    Physical training, individually and as a unit, is part of every Soldier’s responsibility for their physical readiness, wellbeing, and ability to treat those entrusted to their care, across the spectrum from the foxhole to military treatment facility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 17:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957447
    VIRIN: 250401-O-OT285-5516
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110900357
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army H2F program helps Soldiers build physical readiness, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Physical training

    Fort Leavenworth

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    Military Health
    Army
    Army Medicine
    Be All You Can Be
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download