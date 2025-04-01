FY24 NSWC PCD CO and TD's Annual Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Stence Jr., and Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director, recognized Fiscal Year 2024 excellence within the workforce for achievements accomplished to support the fleet at the command's annual award ceremony, March 27. This event saw 18 recipients from across 15 categories recognized and three patents awarded.



This Navy lab's vision is to deliver relevant solutions in the littorals from seabed to space: For Today, Tomorrow and the Navy after Next. The work done here encompasses research of systems and capabilities that include mine warfare, mines, naval special warfare, diving and life support, amphibious and expeditionary maneuver warfare, subsea and seabed warfare, and other missions that primarily occur in coastal (littoral) regions. This recognition further demonstrates the relevancy of this work, efforts and processes that directly impact the warfighter.