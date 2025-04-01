Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY24 NSWC PCD CO and TD's Annual Awards Ceremony

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Robert Lindee and Ronald Newsome

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Stence Jr., and Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director, recognized Fiscal Year 2024 excellence within the workforce for achievements accomplished to support the fleet at the command's annual award ceremony, March 27. This event saw 18 recipients from across 15 categories recognized and three patents awarded.

    This Navy lab's vision is to deliver relevant solutions in the littorals from seabed to space: For Today, Tomorrow and the Navy after Next. The work done here encompasses research of systems and capabilities that include mine warfare, mines, naval special warfare, diving and life support, amphibious and expeditionary maneuver warfare, subsea and seabed warfare, and other missions that primarily occur in coastal (littoral) regions. This recognition further demonstrates the relevancy of this work, efforts and processes that directly impact the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 15:27
    Length: 00:46:50
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US

