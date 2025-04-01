Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron perform vehicle inspections during a joint inspection

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron perform vehicle inspections during a joint inspection for a 96-hour sequence exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 26. Joint inspections for vehicles are a crucial step in ensuring the smooth and efficient flow of personnel and equipment during deployments or other large-scale movements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957441
    VIRIN: 250326-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110899871
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    Air Force
    Army
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    773d LRS

