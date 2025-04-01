U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron perform vehicle inspections during a joint inspection for a 96-hour sequence exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 26. Joint inspections for vehicles are a crucial step in ensuring the smooth and efficient flow of personnel and equipment during deployments or other large-scale movements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 19:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957441
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-LX394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110899871
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron perform vehicle inspections during a joint inspection, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
