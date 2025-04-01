Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guard engineers install anti-climb barrier to support southern border security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers with the Tactical Engineer Platoon install 264 feet of anti-climb barrier panels on private property at the southern border near Los Ebanos, Texas, March 24, 2025. The mission is part of Operation Lone Star, which aims to prevent illegal crossings and support local landowners along the southern border. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 12:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957413
    VIRIN: 250324-A-AW306-8106
    Filename: DOD_110899594
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard engineers install anti-climb barrier to support southern border security, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    DoDSWB25
    Southern Border Mission 2025
    Operation Lone Star 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download