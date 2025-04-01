The first four verses of the U.S. National Anthem plays along with b-roll footage from around the 120th Airlift Wing.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957405
|VIRIN:
|250401-F-GT067-9283
|Filename:
|DOD_110899234
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Anthem with B-Roll, by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.