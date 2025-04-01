Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Anthem with B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    The first four verses of the U.S. National Anthem plays along with b-roll footage from around the 120th Airlift Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957405
    VIRIN: 250401-F-GT067-9283
    Filename: DOD_110899234
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Anthem with B-Roll, by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download