Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Base Quantico Annual Rifle Qualification Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines onboard Marine Corps Base Quantico participate in the Annual Rifle Qualification at Weapons Training Battalion on MCB Quantico, Virginia, March 20, 2025. Training Command develops, sustains, and enhances individual military knowledge, skills, and attitudes in Marines to meet warfighting requirements of the total force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957402
    VIRIN: 250320-M-VM953-8621
    Filename: DOD_110899221
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Annual Rifle Qualification Reel, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCB Quantico
    MCBQ
    Annual Rifle Qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download