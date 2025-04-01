U.S. Marines onboard Marine Corps Base Quantico participate in the Annual Rifle Qualification at Weapons Training Battalion on MCB Quantico, Virginia, March 20, 2025. Training Command develops, sustains, and enhances individual military knowledge, skills, and attitudes in Marines to meet warfighting requirements of the total force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957400
|VIRIN:
|250320-M-VM953-3066
|Filename:
|DOD_110899219
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Annual Rifle Qualification, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
