AFIMSC 10th Anniversary Teaser 1

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, we present the organization's inaugural commander, Major General (Retired) Theresa Carter. General Carter's leadership was instrumental in establishing AFIMSC and setting the strategic direction for its crucial mission. She led the charge in 2015, bringing together diverse mission support functions under one roof. (U.S. Air Force Video by Marcelo Joniaux)