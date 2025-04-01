Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC 10th Anniversary Teaser 1

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, we present the organization's inaugural commander, Major General (Retired) Theresa Carter. General Carter's leadership was instrumental in establishing AFIMSC and setting the strategic direction for its crucial mission. She led the charge in 2015, bringing together diverse mission support functions under one roof. (U.S. Air Force Video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 11:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 957395
    VIRIN: 250401-F-GD062-1101
    Filename: DOD_110899202
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Air Force
    AFIMSC
    Maj. Gen. Theresa Carter
    AFIMSC 10th Anniversary

