    Dog Hoist Training

    GERMANY

    01.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. Faybryn Ryan, a military dog handler assigned to Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, and his military working dog Pitt conduct hoist and canine medical training with 1st Air Cavalry Brigade and 1st Cavalry Brigade on 30 January 2025 on USAG Hohenfels, Germany.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 09:15
    Location: DE

    This work, Dog Hoist Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ever Vigilant
    Sword of Freedom

