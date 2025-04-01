Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LFX and AAR with 2CR's 3rd Squadron and RES

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron and Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in live-fire operations at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18-21, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    TAGS

    Pioneer
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ToujoursPret

