LFX and AAR with 2CR's 3rd Squadron and RES

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron and Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in live-fire operations at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18-21, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 06:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957362
|VIRIN:
|250402-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110898993
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
