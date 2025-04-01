Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits US-INDOPACOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth finished his tour of USINDOPACOM with his final stop in Japan Mar. 30, 2025. He met with top Japanese Officials in Tokyo discussing the bilateral partnership between the United States and Japan the future of the free and open Indo-Pacific. After the visit he met with service members and United States Forces Japan leadership on Yokota Air Base.