Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits US-INDOPACOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth finished his tour of USINDOPACOM with his final stop in Japan Mar. 30, 2025. He met with top Japanese Officials in Tokyo discussing the bilateral partnership between the United States and Japan the future of the free and open Indo-Pacific. After the visit he met with service members and United States Forces Japan leadership on Yokota Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 02:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957360
    VIRIN: 250330-N-XP917-9396
    Filename: DOD_110898816
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits US-INDOPACOM, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    US Military
    SecDef
    USINDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download