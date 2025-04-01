Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits US-INDOPACOM

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth finished his tour of USINDOPACOM with his final stop in Japan Mar. 30, 2025. He met with top Japanese Officials in Tokyo discussing the bilateral partnership between the United States and Japan the future of the free and open Indo-Pacific. After the visit he met with service members and United States Forces Japan leadership on Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 02:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957360
|VIRIN:
|250330-N-XP917-9396
|Filename:
|DOD_110898816
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
