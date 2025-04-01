Yokota Air Base hosted their annual Sakura Spring Festival on March 29, 2025. This event aims to continue the strong ties between Yokota Air Base and the local community through vendors and live music.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 02:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957359
|VIRIN:
|250329-F-HI767-2745
|Filename:
|DOD_110898789
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Sakura Spring Festival 2025, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.