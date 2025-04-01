BLUF: Special Handling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron conduct operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. Special handling is a flight within the 8th EAMS air transportation unit that is responsible for coordinating, facilitating and handling all hazardous shipments. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)