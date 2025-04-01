Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUF: Special Handling

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron conduct operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. Special handling is a flight within the 8th EAMS air transportation unit that is responsible for coordinating, facilitating and handling all hazardous shipments. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 03:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUF: Special Handling, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Port Dawgs
    Air Transportation
    8th EAMS
    Special Handling

