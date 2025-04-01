U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron conduct operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. Special handling is a flight within the 8th EAMS air transportation unit that is responsible for coordinating, facilitating and handling all hazardous shipments. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 03:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957358
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-YH673-7550
|Filename:
|DOD_110898755
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BLUF: Special Handling, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.