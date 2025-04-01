Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade assist with wildfire fighting operations.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Wilfred Salters 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division assist with wildfire fighting operations near Sacheong, South Korea on March 28, 2025. ROK air force and U.S. Army 2CAB deployed to ROK air force airbase for 5 days to extinguish the wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957357
    VIRIN: 250402-A-NA926-1002
    Filename: DOD_110898751
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade assist with wildfire fighting operations., by PFC Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    US Army
    USFK
    2CAB
    Wildfire Fighting
    2nd Infantry Combined Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download