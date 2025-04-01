2nd Combat Aviation Brigade assist with wildfire fighting operations.

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division assist with wildfire fighting operations near Sacheong, South Korea on March 28, 2025. ROK air force and U.S. Army 2CAB deployed to ROK air force airbase for 5 days to extinguish the wildfires.
|03.28.2025
|04.02.2025 01:54
|B-Roll
|957357
|250402-A-NA926-1002
|DOD_110898751
|00:01:41
|KR
|1
|1
