Philippine Army Soldiers with the 5th and 7th Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in a subject matter expert exchange on bundle drop and sling load operations training during Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 25, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 23:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957351
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-XA253-7408
|Filename:
|DOD_110898693
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Level Logistics SMEE, by SSG Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.