Radio around the Region: SEAC Troy Black - Attention to Detail

The fifth Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Troy Black, joins AFN Tokyo's DJ, A1C Maria Washler. SEAC Black discusses attention how attention to detail on a servicemembers uniform transcends into attention to detail while doing your job as a member of the military.