    Radio around the Region: SEAC Troy Black - Attention to Detail

    JAPAN

    03.27.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Airman 1st Class Maria Washler

    AFN Tokyo

    The fifth Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Troy Black, joins AFN Tokyo's DJ, A1C Maria Washler. SEAC Black discusses attention how attention to detail on a servicemembers uniform transcends into attention to detail while doing your job as a member of the military.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 23:55
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Attention to Detail
    SEAC
    AFN Tokyo
    RAI

