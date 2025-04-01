The fifth Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Troy Black, joins AFN Tokyo's DJ, A1C Maria Washler. SEAC Black discusses attention how attention to detail on a servicemembers uniform transcends into attention to detail while doing your job as a member of the military.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 23:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957349
|VIRIN:
|250327-F-YO204-4441
|Filename:
|DOD_110898691
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio around the Region: SEAC Troy Black - Attention to Detail, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat and A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
