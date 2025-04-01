NMCSD Celebrates 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday with Cake-Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2025) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Chief Petty Officers (CPOs) commemorate the 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at Flag Circle, Apr. 1, 2025. The event honors the legacy, leadership, and commitment of the CPO Mess in sustaining the warfighter and ensuring mission readiness. Highlights include remarks from CMDCM Adolfo Gonzalez, NMCSD Command Master Chief, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandon Carrillo, NMCSD Director For Nursing senior enlisted leader, as well as the time-honored tradition of the oldest and youngest CPOs cutting the cake together. This year Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Lukas Gardner, NMCSD Director For Administration’s senior enlisted leader, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Nathaniel Garrett, NMCSD deputy reserve program director, had the honor, respectively. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.