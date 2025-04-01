Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Celebrates 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday with Cake-Cutting Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2025) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Chief Petty Officers (CPOs) commemorate the 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at Flag Circle, Apr. 1, 2025. The event honors the legacy, leadership, and commitment of the CPO Mess in sustaining the warfighter and ensuring mission readiness. Highlights include remarks from CMDCM Adolfo Gonzalez, NMCSD Command Master Chief, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandon Carrillo, NMCSD Director For Nursing senior enlisted leader, as well as the time-honored tradition of the oldest and youngest CPOs cutting the cake together. This year Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Lukas Gardner, NMCSD Director For Administration’s senior enlisted leader, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Nathaniel Garrett, NMCSD deputy reserve program director, had the honor, respectively. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957337
    VIRIN: 250401-N-WJ173-1001
    Filename: DOD_110898380
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD Celebrates 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday with Cake-Cutting Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCSD Celebrates 132nd Chief Petty Officer Birthday with Cake-Cutting Ceremony

    NMCSD
    CPO Birthday
    NMRTC San Diego
    132 Chief Petty Officer Birthday

