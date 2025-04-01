Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Cargo lands at Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Airmen of the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster at Grand Forks Air Forks Base, N.D., Mar. 22, 2025.The cargo will be used to support daily B-1B Lancer operations while the B-1 fleet is temporarily relocated to Grand Forks AFB from Ellsworth AFB, S.D.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957334
    VIRIN: 250322-F-SQ068-5867
    Filename: DOD_110898255
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Cargo lands at Grand Forks Air Force Base, by A1C Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    B-1 Lancer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download