C-17 Cargo lands at Grand Forks Air Force Base

Airmen of the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster at Grand Forks Air Forks Base, N.D., Mar. 22, 2025.The cargo will be used to support daily B-1B Lancer operations while the B-1 fleet is temporarily relocated to Grand Forks AFB from Ellsworth AFB, S.D.