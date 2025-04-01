USACE partners with WCU for hurricane recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Riverside Cemetery in Asheville, NC, faced significant storm damage and debris. This video highlights the unique partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and students from Western Carolina University’s Anthropology and Sociology Department as they worked together to restore and preserve this historic site. Through archaeological expertise and federal support, the team ensured respectful recovery of gravesites and helped return the cemetery to a place of peace and remembrance. Produced by Ernest Henry IV, Wilmington District Public Affairs Office.



