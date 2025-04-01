Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE partners with WCU for hurricane recovery

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Riverside Cemetery in Asheville, NC, faced significant storm damage and debris. This video highlights the unique partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and students from Western Carolina University’s Anthropology and Sociology Department as they worked together to restore and preserve this historic site. Through archaeological expertise and federal support, the team ensured respectful recovery of gravesites and helped return the cemetery to a place of peace and remembrance. Produced by Ernest Henry IV, Wilmington District Public Affairs Office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 17:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957330
    VIRIN: 250320-A-XB412-3042
    Filename: DOD_110898135
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US

