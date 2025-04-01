B-roll package. The 190th Air Refueling Wing hosted a KC-46A Pegasus site survey team consisting of members from the National Guard Bureau and active-duty Air Force at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, April 1, 2025. (U.S. ANG video by Capt. Briell Zweygardt)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957328
|VIRIN:
|250401-Z-PQ017-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110898053
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 190th ARW KC-46A Pegasus site survey, by Capt. Briell Zweygardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.