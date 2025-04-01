Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    190th ARW KC-46A Pegasus site survey

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Capt. Briell Zweygardt 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll package. The 190th Air Refueling Wing hosted a KC-46A Pegasus site survey team consisting of members from the National Guard Bureau and active-duty Air Force at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, April 1, 2025. (U.S. ANG video by Capt. Briell Zweygardt)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957328
    VIRIN: 250401-Z-PQ017-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110898053
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190th ARW KC-46A Pegasus site survey, by Capt. Briell Zweygardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    190th ARW
    KC46
    basing

