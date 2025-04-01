Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense Visits the Naval Academy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 1, 2025) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to midshipmen during a town hall and Q&A session with the Brigade of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy. Hegseth shared insights on national defense strategy, military readiness, and leadership in the Navy and Marine Corps. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957322
    VIRIN: 250401-N-WW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110897981
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Visits the Naval Academy, by PO2 Hannah K. Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA SecDef

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download