Secretary of Defense Visits the Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 1, 2025) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to midshipmen during a town hall and Q&A session with the Brigade of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy. Hegseth shared insights on national defense strategy, military readiness, and leadership in the Navy and Marine Corps. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)