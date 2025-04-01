Oregon Infantry at Yakima Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



regon National Guard soldiers conduct weapons qualifications and demolitions training at Yakima Training Center in preparation for Horn of Africa deployment. The footage shows members of 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment Rear Detachment, 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, and H Company, 141st Forward Support Company demonstrating proficiency with M4 rifles, M17 pistols, M500 shotguns, M320 grenade launchers, claymore mines, and C4 explosives. Annual Training 2025 focuses on mission-essential tasks and combat readiness as 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team elements prepare for their overseas assignment.