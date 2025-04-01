A B-Roll stringer of U.S. Air Force security forces airmen working alongside local law enforcement officers, medics and fire protection airmen during an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, March 7, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957316
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-DU754-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110897759
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Shooter Exercise, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.