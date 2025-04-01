Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active Shooter Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A B-Roll stringer of U.S. Air Force security forces airmen working alongside local law enforcement officers, medics and fire protection airmen during an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, March 7, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957316
    VIRIN: 250307-F-DU754-2001
    Filename: DOD_110897759
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Active Shooter Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing
    Security Forces (SF)
    Mountain Home AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download