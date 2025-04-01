Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal EHR Testimonial - Dr. Yvette Weber

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Yvette Weber, Program Executive Officer for the Defense Healthcare Management Systems, talks about what the Federal Electronic Health Record means to her. Learn more at the FEHRM website at www.FEHRM.gov.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 957307
    VIRIN: 240821-O-RF869-3124
    Filename: DOD_110897681
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Federal EHR Testimonial - Dr. Yvette Weber, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

