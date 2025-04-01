Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sergeant Lee Perin - Mariners at Bat

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.28.2025

    Video by Capt. Ehren Castle 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Master Sergeant Lee Perin reads the at bat for Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, and Dominic Canzone.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 15:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 957302
    VIRIN: 250328-A-UA707-6454
    Filename: DOD_110897673
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Hometown: SALEM, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sergeant Lee Perin - Mariners at Bat, by CPT Ehren Castle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sports

    TAGS

    Sports
    MLBMariners

