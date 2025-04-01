Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developing Others: MPAs & ALQs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, 42nd Air Base Wing, command chief, hosts a podcast about performance evaluations March 31, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The discussion focuses on major performance areas and Airman leadership qualities.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957298
    VIRIN: 250331-F-LP948-5464
    Filename: DOD_110897645
    Length: 00:35:56
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    performance evaluations

