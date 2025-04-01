Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command; Rafael F. Leonardo, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, office of the secretary of defense; and Robert G. Salesses, deputy director, Washington Headquarters Services, speak to the House Armed Services Committee regarding the military posture in North and South America during a hearing in Washington, April 1, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 15:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|957296
|Filename:
|DOD_110897643
|Length:
|03:02:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DOD Leaders Testify on Military Posture in Americas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.