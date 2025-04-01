Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Testify on Military Posture in Americas

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command; Rafael F. Leonardo, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, office of the secretary of defense; and Robert G. Salesses, deputy director, Washington Headquarters Services, speak to the House Armed Services Committee regarding the military posture in North and South America during a hearing in Washington, April 1, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 15:10
    Location: US

