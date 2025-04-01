Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The REstoration COordination & VERification team (RECOVER) is a collaborative, multi-disciplinary team that synthesizes and applies cutting-edge scientific and technical expertise to drive the success of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).
    The importance of the data the RECOVER team collects resonates far beyond the scientific community. It's a shared resource, crucial, for both those driving Everglades restoration and the residents who live, work and play in Florida. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957295
    VIRIN: 250401-A-AZ289-2381
    Filename: DOD_110897639
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: LOXAHATCHEE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US

    Everglades, USACE, Miami, Loxahatchee, Water

