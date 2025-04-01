video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The REstoration COordination & VERification team (RECOVER) is a collaborative, multi-disciplinary team that synthesizes and applies cutting-edge scientific and technical expertise to drive the success of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).

The importance of the data the RECOVER team collects resonates far beyond the scientific community. It's a shared resource, crucial, for both those driving Everglades restoration and the residents who live, work and play in Florida. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)