The REstoration COordination & VERification team (RECOVER) is a collaborative, multi-disciplinary team that synthesizes and applies cutting-edge scientific and technical expertise to drive the success of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).
The importance of the data the RECOVER team collects resonates far beyond the scientific community. It's a shared resource, crucial, for both those driving Everglades restoration and the residents who live, work and play in Florida. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957295
|VIRIN:
|250401-A-AZ289-2381
|Filename:
|DOD_110897639
|Length:
|00:08:02
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|LOXAHATCHEE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.