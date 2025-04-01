Musician Third Class Erica Lovato gives a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band. A native of Spanish Fort, AL, MU3 Lovato is one of Navy Music's newest Oboe Instrumentalists.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957291
|VIRIN:
|250312-N-AS676-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110897599
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailor Spotlight: MU3 Erica Lovato, by PO3 ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.