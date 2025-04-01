Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Spotlight: MU3 Erica Lovato

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Musician Third Class Erica Lovato gives a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band. A native of Spanish Fort, AL, MU3 Lovato is one of Navy Music's newest Oboe Instrumentalists.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957291
    VIRIN: 250312-N-AS676-1001
    Filename: DOD_110897599
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Spotlight: MU3 Erica Lovato, by PO3 ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor Spotlights
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download