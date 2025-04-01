Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio delivers remarks at the 19th annual International Women of Courage Award Ceremony with First Lady Melania Trump.
UNITED STATES
04.01.2025
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio delivers remarks at the 19th annual International Women of Courage Award Ceremony with First Lady Melania Trump.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 14:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|957286
|Filename:
|DOD_110897532
|Length:
|00:39:22
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio delivers remarks at the 19th annual International Women of Courage Award Ceremony with First Lady Melania Trump.