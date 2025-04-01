Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 MSG Honorary Commanders Immersion B Roll March 28 2025

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders visit the 17th Mission Support Group for an immersion on March 28, 2025.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957283
    VIRIN: 250328-F-EP494-5603
    Filename: DOD_110897511
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    This work, 17 MSG Honorary Commanders Immersion B Roll March 28 2025, by SrA Zach Heimbuch and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Honorary Commanders Program

