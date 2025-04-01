USS Iwo Jima Launches a Rolling Airframe Missile

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 24, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) launches a Rolling Airframe Missile during a live-fire exercise while underway. Iwo Jima recently completed Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, a critical evolution during its advanced phase of training at sea, designed to enhance warfighting effectiveness and interoperability. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in Support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)
