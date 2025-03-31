2025 Stadium Series Flyover

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, flies over Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, March 1, 2025. A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing and two F-16’s from the 180th Fighter Wing performed the flyover before the start of the 2025 NHL Stadium Series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings, which was attended by 94,751 people. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)
|03.01.2025
|04.01.2025 10:36
|B-Roll
|957251
|250301-Z-AM303-7087
|DOD_110896857
|00:00:21
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|3
|3
