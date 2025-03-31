Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Stadium Series Flyover

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, flies over Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, March 1, 2025. A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing and two F-16’s from the 180th Fighter Wing performed the flyover before the start of the 2025 NHL Stadium Series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings, which was attended by 94,751 people. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957251
    VIRIN: 250301-Z-AM303-7087
    Filename: DOD_110896857
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    This work, 2025 Stadium Series Flyover, by TSgt Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

