video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style competition featuring eleven adaptive sports for individual and team competitors. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, and Army as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Georgia are competing at this annual competition in preparation for the Department of Defense Warrior Games in July. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)



Item Title: The Event Music

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/the-event-music-8RBYKMX

Item ID: 8RBYKMX

Author Username: Infraction

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs

Registered Project Name: Pinthong

License Date: March 31st, 2025

Item License Code: 4ZGFN3UQBL