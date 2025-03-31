The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style competition featuring eleven adaptive sports for individual and team competitors. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, and Army as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Georgia are competing at this annual competition in preparation for the Department of Defense Warrior Games in July. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)
