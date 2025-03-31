Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style competition featuring eleven adaptive sports for individual and team competitors. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, and Army as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Georgia are competing at this annual competition in preparation for the Department of Defense Warrior Games in July. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)

    Item Title: The Event Music
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/the-event-music-8RBYKMX
    Item ID: 8RBYKMX
    Author Username: Infraction
    Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
    Registered Project Name: Pinthong
    License Date: March 31st, 2025
    Item License Code: 4ZGFN3UQBL

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 11:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 957249
    VIRIN: 250401-F-GY993-6226
    Filename: DOD_110896799
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    USMC
    competition
    Adaptive sports
    AFW2
    DOD #AFW2 #USMC #WarriorCare #adaptivesports

