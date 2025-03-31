Marine Corps Base Quantico Commissary hosts a Vietnam war veteran’s ceremony on MCB Quantico, March 27, 2025. MCB Quantico hosts this ceremony annually to commemorate veterans of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957243
|VIRIN:
|250328-M-AJ435-9992
|Filename:
|DOD_110896628
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCB Quantico hosts annual ceremony to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans B-Roll, by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
