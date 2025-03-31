Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony B Roll

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    B Roll footage from the National Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas, March 28th, 2025.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957239
    VIRIN: 250328-F-EP494-6766
    Filename: DOD_110896592
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony B Roll, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

