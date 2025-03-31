Roots of an Alliance: 80 Years After the Battle of Iwo Jima

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Distinguished visitors, U.S. and Japanese service members and veterans of the Battle Iwo Jima attend the 80th Annual Reunion of Honor at Iwo To, Japan, 29 March, 2025. The 80th Annual Reunion of Honor is a milestone anniversary that commemorates the sacrifices made by both Japanese and American service members during the Battle of Iwo Jima, honoring their legacy and ensuring their stories are preserved for future generations. This milestone anniversary serves as a reminder of the enduring partnership between both nations and the progress made toward regional stability over the past 80 years. The U.S. Marine Corps was born on November 10th, 1775. From that day until the present, Marines have served with distinction in every clime and place, including the hallowed battlefields of Iwo Jima. This year, the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 250 years of honor, courage, and commitment across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)