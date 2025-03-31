Roots of an Alliance: 80 Years After the Battle of Iwo Jima

Distinguished visitors, U.S. and Japanese service members and veterans of the Battle Iwo Jima attend the 80th Annual Reunion of Honor at Iwo To, Japan, 29 March, 2025. The 80th Annual Reunion of Honor is a milestone anniversary that commemorates the sacrifices made by both Japanese and American service members during the Battle of Iwo Jima, honoring their legacy and ensuring their stories are preserved for future generations. This milestone anniversary serves as a reminder of the enduring partnership between both nations and the progress made toward regional stability over the past 80 years. The U.S. Marine Corps was born on November 10th, 1775. From that day until the present, Marines have served with distinction in every clime and place, including the hallowed battlefields of Iwo Jima. This year, the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 250 years of honor, courage, and commitment across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 02:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957220
|VIRIN:
|250329-M-ER396-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110896142
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
