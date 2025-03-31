Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3 Marines prepare to deploy to Australia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct operations as part of previous iterations of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin in multiple locations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Drumline Advertising Action Beat composed by Future Vision/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 00:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957219
    VIRIN: 250401-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_110896043
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3 Marines prepare to deploy to Australia, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRF-D 25.3, V21, CLB-1, Australia, MAGTF, USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download