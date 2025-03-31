Fort McCoy Public Affairs officer gives remarks after retiring with 30 years of service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell gives comments March 27, 2025, during her retirement ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Townsell served 30 years in Army Public Affairs as a Soldier and as an Army civilian serving in positions in Europe and the United States. Eleven of her 30 years was serving in uniform as a Soldier. Townsell was the Public Affairs Officer for Fort McCoy for nearly a decade. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)