Fort McCoy Garrison Commander provides comments during retirement of 30-year Army Public Affairs employee

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides comments March 27, 2025, in honor of the retirement of Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell at Fort McCoy, Wis. Townsell retired with 30 years of service in the Army Public Affairs Program and after serving nearly a decade at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)