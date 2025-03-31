Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander provides comments during retirement of 30-year Army Public Affairs employee

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides comments March 27, 2025, in honor of the retirement of Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell at Fort McCoy, Wis. Townsell retired with 30 years of service in the Army Public Affairs Program and after serving nearly a decade at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 00:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957211
    VIRIN: 250327-A-OK556-7783
    Filename: DOD_110896032
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    Army public affairs
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander

