Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sakura on Zama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Despite the recent chilly weather, the cherry blossom trees are in bloom on Camp Zama!

    #CampZama #CherryBlossom #ArmyFamily #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 20:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957207
    VIRIN: 250401-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110895757
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sakura on Zama, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    Cherry Blossom
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download