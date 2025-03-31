Cope Tiger 25 community engagement event at the Ban Pongmalangwan School in the Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand Mar. 25, 2025. The three nations donated sports equipment and school supplies to the students while military medics provided basic medical and dental services to locals in need.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 04:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957205
|VIRIN:
|250325-F-AK347-6003
|Filename:
|DOD_110895702
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CT25 engages, aids local community, by MSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
