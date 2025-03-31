Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CT25 engages, aids local community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    03.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Cope Tiger 25 community engagement event at the Ban Pongmalangwan School in the Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand Mar. 25, 2025. The three nations donated sports equipment and school supplies to the students while military medics provided basic medical and dental services to locals in need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957205
    VIRIN: 250325-F-AK347-6003
    Filename: DOD_110895702
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CT25 engages, aids local community, by MSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    community
    Readiness
    Lethality
    CT25
    COPE Tiger 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download